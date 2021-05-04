EU drug regulator begins real-time review of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

EU drug regulator begins real-time review of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 14:42 IST
Europe's medicines regulator said on Tuesday it has started a real-time review of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine, based on preliminary results from animal and human trials that suggested the vaccine produces an immune response against the coronavirus.
Data on the vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated, will be assessed as they are made available to help speed-up potential approvals, the European Medicines Agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
