Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

On Monday, Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli urged foreign donors to supply vaccines and critical care medicines. North Korea warns of lengthy battle North Korea's state media warned on Tuesday of the prospect of a lengthy battle against the coronavirus, saying vaccines developed by global drugmakers were proving to be "no universal panacea". The country has not officially confirmed any infections, although South Korean officials have said an outbreak there cannot be ruled out, as the North had trade and people-to-people links with China before shutting its border early last year.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 15:32 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India's COVID-19 cases cross 20 million

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called for a nationwide lockdown as the country's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, becoming the second nation after the United States to pass the milestone. Cricket officials suspended the money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL), after the country added 10 million cases in just over four months, versus the more than 10 months taken for the first 10 million.

Nepal appeals for vaccines Nepal urgently needs at least 1.6 million of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine doses to administer second shots as the Himalayan country is recording a surge in new coronavirus cases.

"People who have already got the first dose will be in difficulty if they don't receive their second dose within the stipulated time," said Samir Adhikari, a senior official of the Ministry of Health and Population. On Monday, Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli urged foreign donors to supply vaccines and critical care medicines.

North Korea warns of lengthy battle North Korea's state media warned on Tuesday of the prospect of a lengthy battle against the coronavirus, saying vaccines developed by global drugmakers were proving to be "no universal panacea".

The country has not officially confirmed any infections, although South Korean officials have said an outbreak there cannot be ruled out, as the North had trade and people-to-people links with China before shutting its border early last year. The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, said the pandemic was only worsening, despite the development of vaccines.

Denmark to reopen further Denmark announced plans to reopen schools and allow a range of indoor activities this week, but a cap on gatherings led to the cancellation of several summer music festivals, including the Roskilde Festival.

The Nordic country has avoided a third wave with broad lockdown measures introduced in late December, which drove down daily infections from several thousand to between 500 and 800 in recent months. Theatres, concert venues, cinemas and gyms can reopen on Thursday. Older primary school students will be allowed to return to school full-time.

Trinidad and Tobago tightens lockdown Trinidad and Tobago said on Monday it was tightening lockdown restrictions for three weeks as the number of new COVID-19 cases hits record highs and the Caribbean twin-island nation faces a potential shortage of hospital beds.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley said under the new restrictions, only businesses deemed essential services such as supermarkets, pharmacies and financial services would remain open, for reduced hours, in addition to the key energy and manufacturing sectors. The government shut shopping malls, cinemas, theatres, restaurants, bars, places of worship, beauty salons and fitness centres last week in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: India receives 2 oxygen generators, 548 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators from Ireland

A shipment carrying two oxygen generators, 548 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators and other medical equipment arrived here on Tuesday from Ireland to provide support in Indias fight against the second COVID-19 surge. According to the Min...

South Korea: North Koreans pull out of World Cup qualifying

South Korean officials say North Korea has told soccers Asian governing body it will not participate in World Cup qualifiers next month because of coronavirus concerns.Kim Min-soo, an official from the Seoul-based Korean Football Associatio...

Indian boxing reaching such heights was largely due to Sacheti's contribution: BFI chief

Boxing Federation of India BFI President Ajay Singh mourned the demise of Executive-Director RK Sacheti, who passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. Sacheti, a doyen of the Indian Olympic sports administration, was ...

CIL says operations slowed down as many employees tested positive for COVID

Coal India Ltd CIL on Tuesday said its operations slowed down on account of more than 5,400 of the companys employees and their wards across subsidiaries testing positive for coronavirus.However, offtake rose to 54.1 Million Tonnes MTs last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021