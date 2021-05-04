Left Menu

AYUSH, sports ministries join hands to promote yoga ahead of IDY-2021

The Ministry of AYUSH has, in this context, been propagating the message Be with Yoga, Be at Home, the statement said.Consequent to the second surge in COVID-19 cases, there is widespread concern over the pandemics impact on peoples physical and mental health.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:14 IST
AYUSH, sports ministries join hands to promote yoga ahead of IDY-2021

The Ministry of AYUSH and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have tapped into the spirit of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 to encourage the people to pursue yoga as a daily routine for good health and well-being.

The two Union ministries came together to organise a virtual event on May 2 to mark 50 days in the countdown to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021, the AYUSH ministry said in a statement. The event also carried a recorded video of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in conversation with Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand about the importance of yoga for sports persons. There was also a message from Olympian Anju Bobby George on yoga.

The programme was streamed on social media platforms and attracted more than 5,000 viewers.

“Taking cognisance of the current spike in COVID-19 cases, it is necessary to avoid congregation of people for the promotional activities of IDY-2021. The Ministry of AYUSH has, in this context, been propagating the message ‘Be with Yoga, Be at Home’,” the statement said.

Consequent to the second surge in COVID-19 cases, there is widespread concern over the pandemic's impact on people's physical and mental health. In this exacting phase, yoga with its multi-faceted benefits is proving to be of immense help to the public, it said.

Consistent practice of yoga helps to improve health and strengthen natural immunity. The practice of yoga is also known to help in improving one’s metabolism, maintaining proper blood circulation, and reducing vulnerability to various ailments like respiratory disorders, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, among others.

''Yoga also improves mental health and emotional resilience and enables people to cope with fear, anxiety, stress, boredom, depression and frustration, which are commonly reported in the present difficult times. IDY-2021, therefore, is a timely occasion to usher yoga in, into the thoughts and everyday lives of common people,'' the statement stated.

The Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), one of the best introductory programmes for beginners to learn yoga, was also discussed in the virtual event, and the need to reach CYP to the maximum number of people for their benefit was highlighted, the statement said.

CYP, a specified sequence of yogasanas of 45 minutes duration, lies at the heart of IDY observation. It was developed by some of the most accomplished yoga gurus of India in 2015. It was also designed for easy learning by common people, irrespective of their age and gender, and can be learnt through simple training sessions and online classes, it added.

PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: India receives 2 oxygen generators, 548 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators from Ireland

A shipment carrying two oxygen generators, 548 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators and other medical equipment arrived here on Tuesday from Ireland to provide support in Indias fight against the second COVID-19 surge. According to the Min...

South Korea: North Koreans pull out of World Cup qualifying

South Korean officials say North Korea has told soccers Asian governing body it will not participate in World Cup qualifiers next month because of coronavirus concerns.Kim Min-soo, an official from the Seoul-based Korean Football Associatio...

Indian boxing reaching such heights was largely due to Sacheti's contribution: BFI chief

Boxing Federation of India BFI President Ajay Singh mourned the demise of Executive-Director RK Sacheti, who passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. Sacheti, a doyen of the Indian Olympic sports administration, was ...

CIL says operations slowed down as many employees tested positive for COVID

Coal India Ltd CIL on Tuesday said its operations slowed down on account of more than 5,400 of the companys employees and their wards across subsidiaries testing positive for coronavirus.However, offtake rose to 54.1 Million Tonnes MTs last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021