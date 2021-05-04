Pfizer raises full-year sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer raises full-year sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:17 IST
Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for full-year sales of the COVID-19 vaccine it co-developed with Germany's BioNTech SE, as a vaccination drive across the globe intensifies.
The U.S. drugmaker now expects full-year sales of $26 billion from the vaccine, up from its prior forecast of about $15 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BioNTech SE
- U.S.
- Pfizer Inc
- Germany