Pfizer raises full-year sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for full-year sales of the COVID-19 vaccine it co-developed with Germany's BioNTech SE, as a vaccination drive across the globe intensifies.

The U.S. drugmaker now expects full-year sales of $26 billion from the vaccine, up from its prior forecast of about $15 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)