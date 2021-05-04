Left Menu

Pfizer raises full-year sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 04-05-2021 16:17 IST
Pfizer raises full-year sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for full-year sales of the COVID-19 vaccine it co-developed with Germany's BioNTech SE, as a vaccination drive across the globe intensifies.

The U.S. drugmaker now expects full-year sales of $26 billion from the vaccine, up from its prior forecast of about $15 billion.

