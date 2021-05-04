Singapore tightens COVID-19 curbs as overseas virus variants detected

Singapore tightens COVID-19 curbs as overseas virus variants detectedReuters | Singapore | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:34 IST
Singapore announced on Tuesday tighter curbs on social gatherings and stricter border measures after recording locally acquired cases of coronavirus variants, including a strain first detected in India.
After reporting very few local infections for months, numbers have increased over the last week, mainly linked to an outbreak at a hospital. On Tuesday, it confirmed five new locally acquired cases.
Though the cases are only a fraction of the number being reported among Singapore's Southeast Asian neighbours, a jump in infections would be a setback for the Asian business hub, which has successfully contained its earlier outbreaks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Asian
- Singapore
- Southeast Asian
ALSO READ
Hong Kong bans flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 2 weeks
India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810
India reports highest daily spike with over 2.73 lakh COVID-19 cases, 1,619 deaths
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more
Franco-Indian partnership in full swing, relations between Paris-Islamabad at lowest: Analyst