Delhi got average of 393 MT oxygen a day last week against requirement of 976 MT: AAP MLA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:46 IST
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said 41 hospitals with around 7,000 people on oxygen support sent SOS calls to the Delhi government on May 3.

He also said that the national capital received an average of 393 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen a day last week against the requirement of 976 MT.

“Forty-one hospitals, with 7,142 people on oxygen support, sent SOS calls to the Delhi government on Monday,” Chadha said, adding that ‘Team Kejriwal’ promptly responded to all the SOS calls and delivered 21.3 MT of oxygen to these hospitals.

The AAP leader also rued that “Delhi received an average of 393 MT of oxygen a day last week against the requirement of 976 MT”.

He noted that 393 MT is just 40 per cent of the total demand.

Chadha said the city got 433 MT of oxygen, just 44 per cent of the total requirement, on Monday.

Several hospitals here continue to grapple with the shortage of medical oxygen, as coronavirus cases continue to spike every passing day.

On May 1, 12 COVID-19 patients, including a senior doctor, had died at south Delhi's Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen for around 80 minutes in the afternoon.

The tragic incident occurred in less than two weeks of 20 coronavirus patients dying at Jaipur Golden Hospital and 25 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, amid the oxygen crisis in the national capital.

