Tennis-Italian Open tennis to have spectators from last-16 onwards
This year's Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome will have 25% capacity crowds from the last-16 stage onwards, Sport Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali said on Tuesday. The Coppa Italia soccer final between Juventus and Atalanta on May 19 will have fans present, with 20% of the stadium capacity open to the public.Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 16:48 IST
This year's Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome will have 25% capacity crowds from the last-16 stage onwards, Sport Undersecretary Valentina Vezzali said on Tuesday. The May 8-16 event will feature COVID-19 precautions such as social distancing, face masks and sanitisers.
"It is the responsibility of the local health authorities to define the details of the operational aspects useful for a better implementation of the measures for the prevention and containment of the infection," Vezzali said in the statement. The Coppa Italia soccer final between Juventus and Atalanta on May 19 will have fans present, with 20% of the stadium capacity open to the public.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Cabling Italy: what price the single network as Rome dithers?
Marriott appoints Sandeep Walia as COO for Middle East and Jerome Briet as CDO for EMEA
Live Captions and other helpful features coming to Chromebooks
Google's Live Captions feature coming to Chromebooks soon
Alitalia worker strike cancels flights at Rome's airport