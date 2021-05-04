HP records 1,332 new COVID-19 cases , 23 deaths

Shimla, May 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 1,332 fresh COVID-19 cases which took the infection tally to 1,08,453, while the death toll rose to 1,622 with 23 more people succumbing to the disease, a senior health official said.

There are 21,620 active COVID-19 cases in the state, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said citing the data updated till 2 pm.

As many as 1,332 coronavirus patients have recuperated from the infection in a day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 85,516, the official said. PTI DJI MA MA MA

