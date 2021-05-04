Poland imposes quarantine for travellers from Brazil, India and South Africa

Poland imposes quarantine for travellers from Brazil, India and South AfricaReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:14 IST
People travelling to Poland from Brazil, India and South Africa will have to quarantine, Poland's health minister said on Tuesday, as he announced outbreaks of the variant of COVID-19 in first detected in India in the Warsaw and Katowice areas.
"In the case of Brazil, India and South Africa, people travelling from these locations will automatically have to quarantine without the possibility of getting an exception due to a test," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adam Niedzielski
- India
- Poland
- South Africa
- Warsaw
- Brazil
ALSO READ
Hong Kong bans flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 2 weeks
India reports highest daily spike with over 2.73 lakh COVID-19 cases, 1,619 deaths
India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810
IDSi Group, USA merges its online building permit automation business with SRIT India
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM tells India Inc amid COVID surge