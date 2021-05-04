Left Menu

Air India has airlifted 190 tonnes of medical equipment from various countries in 10 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:39 IST
Air India has airlifted 190 tonnes of medical equipment from various countries in 10 days
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

Air India on Tuesday said it has airlifted over 190 tonnes of medical equipment from various countries, including Germany, the US, the UK and Singapore, in the last 10 days amid a massive surge of COVID-19.

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of drugs, equipment, oxygen, and beds.

In the last 10 days, Air India has been ferrying critical medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, BiPAP machines, and ventilators from several locations globally, the airline said in a statement.

''Till date, we have carried more than 8,000 medical equipment worth over 190 tonnes from Hong Kong, Germany, USA, Singapore, Dubai, London, etc. into India for onward delivery in various states,'' it noted.

Various international agencies such as Amazon, Temasek Foundation, Phillips, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), and the World Hindu Council of America have trusted Air India to transport critical medical equipment and other supplies to India, the statement said.

''In the coming days, we have plans to carry more such equipment in good numbers from countries from where it can be procured by any government or private agency,'' it added.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark on Tuesday, with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country has mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Cricket-International players in IPL facing travel restrictions

The Indian Premier League tournament was indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country on Tuesday. The following is a list of international players in the IPL teams whose countries have either banned or imposed restrictio...

Cricket-Foreign players seek way out of India after IPL suspension

The abrupt suspension of the Indian Premier League IPL on Tuesday had several top international cricketers scrambling to return home but it is unlikely to be a smooth passage out of India for many of them.The Indian cricket board BCCI has p...

Mexico vows probe into "terrible" metro collapse, says too soon to point fingers

A full investigation will be carried out into the causes of a overpass collapse that killed at least 23 people when one of Mexico Citys iconic orange metro trains plunged onto a busy road below, the citys mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tue...

EU carbon price hits record 50 euros per tonne on route to climate target

The European Union carbon price hit a record high of above 50 euros per tonne on Tuesday, a key milestone in what analysts say is likely a long-term climb towards the price levels needed to trigger investments in innovative clean technologi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021