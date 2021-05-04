Left Menu

Poland tightens quarantine rules after cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

People travelling to Poland from Brazil, India and South Africa will have to quarantine, the Polish health minister said on Tuesday, as he announced cases of a COVID-19 variant first detected in India in the Warsaw and Katowice areas. Poland reopened shopping centres on Tuesday, the beginning of a gradual unfreezing of the economy that will see restaurants, hotels and schools reopening at different points in May.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:56 IST
Poland tightens quarantine rules after cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

People travelling to Poland from Brazil, India and South Africa will have to quarantine, the Polish health minister said on Tuesday, as he announced cases of a COVID-19 variant first detected in India in the Warsaw and Katowice areas. The outbreaks poses a fresh risk to Poland just as it starts to emerge from a highly damaging third wave of the pandemic.

"In the case of Brazil, India and South Africa, people travelling from these locations will automatically have to quarantine without the possibility of getting an exception due to a test," Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference. The number of infections involving the Indian variant in Poland has now reached 16, including two cases in the family of a Polish diplomat who had returned from India, Niedzielski said.

Poland has so far reported 2,808,052 cases of COVID-19 and 68,133 deaths. Poland reopened shopping centres on Tuesday, the beginning of a gradual unfreezing of the economy that will see restaurants, hotels and schools reopening at different points in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telecom Service Providers to start 5G trials across India

The Department of Telecommunications DoT on Tuesday permitted Telecom Service Providers TSPs for conducting trials for use and applications of 5G technology. The permission letters specify that each TSP will have to conduct trials in rural ...

Use money to be spent for new PM residence to provide medical facilities to people: Cong

Questioning the governments priorities during the COVID crisis, Congress on Tuesday said it should deploy all resources in saving the lives of the people instead of building a new prime ministers residence.The opposition partys criticism ca...

Adani Ports says could abandon Myanmar project if found to violate U.S. sanctions

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said on Tuesday it could abandon a Myanmar container terminal project and write down the investment if it is found to be in violation of sanctions imposed by the United States. In a scenario wherein...

Oxygen Express: Delhi to receive 244 tonnes of oxygen on Wednesday

Delhi will receive 244 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen LMO on Wednesday and with this, the total amount delivered to the city in 24 hours will be nearly 450 tonnes, the railways said.On Tuesday morning, Oxygen Express trains from Hapa in Gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021