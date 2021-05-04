Left Menu

Singapore tightens COVID-19 curbs as overseas virus variants emerge

Singapore announced on Tuesday tighter curbs on social gatherings and stricter border measures after recording locally acquired cases of coronavirus variants, including a more contagious strain first detected in India. After reporting very few local infections for months, numbers have increased in the Asian trade and financial hub over the last week, mainly linked to an outbreak at a hospital.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 17:57 IST
Singapore tightens COVID-19 curbs as overseas virus variants emerge

Singapore announced on Tuesday tighter curbs on social gatherings and stricter border measures after recording locally acquired cases of coronavirus variants, including a more contagious strain first detected in India.

After reporting very few local infections for months, numbers have increased in the Asian trade and financial hub over the last week, mainly linked to an outbreak at a hospital. On Tuesday, it confirmed five new locally acquired cases. The stricter measures, which will be effective from May 8, include extending checks on where incoming travellers have been to three weeks earlier, instead of two weeks currently.

All visitors with a recent travel history in higher risk countries and who arrive from Saturday onwards will also need to be ini quarantine for 21 days, instead of 14. Social gathering will also be limited to five people, while indoor gyms and fitness studios will be shut.

The new measures amount to the tightest local restrictions since Singapore started easing curbs in the middle of last year after a partial lockdown. Among infections detected in the latest COVID-19 cluster in a hospital, nine out of 40 cases had already been fully vaccinated.

"Because of vaccination, these cases are either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and none has required oxygen so far," said health minister Gan Kim Yong. "Therefore vaccination remains an important tool to help lower the risk of infection and severe disease," he said.

The minister also said authorities could not rule out a return to a partial lockdown again, if the situation worsened. Though Singapore's daily cases are only a fraction of the number being reported among Singapore's Southeast Asian neighbours, a jump in infections would be a setback for the Asian business hub, which has successfully contained its earlier outbreaks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telecom Service Providers to start 5G trials across India

The Department of Telecommunications DoT on Tuesday permitted Telecom Service Providers TSPs for conducting trials for use and applications of 5G technology. The permission letters specify that each TSP will have to conduct trials in rural ...

Use money to be spent for new PM residence to provide medical facilities to people: Cong

Questioning the governments priorities during the COVID crisis, Congress on Tuesday said it should deploy all resources in saving the lives of the people instead of building a new prime ministers residence.The opposition partys criticism ca...

Adani Ports says could abandon Myanmar project if found to violate U.S. sanctions

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said on Tuesday it could abandon a Myanmar container terminal project and write down the investment if it is found to be in violation of sanctions imposed by the United States. In a scenario wherein...

Oxygen Express: Delhi to receive 244 tonnes of oxygen on Wednesday

Delhi will receive 244 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen LMO on Wednesday and with this, the total amount delivered to the city in 24 hours will be nearly 450 tonnes, the railways said.On Tuesday morning, Oxygen Express trains from Hapa in Gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021