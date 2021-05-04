Left Menu

COVID-19 second wave: Most people in need of oxygen, ICU & ventilator beds, says Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-05-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 18:50 IST
COVID-19 second wave: Most people in need of oxygen, ICU & ventilator beds, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the second wave of the novel coronavirus infection is extremely dangerous as ''most people'' this time are in need of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds.

He also said that experts at the national and global level have maintained that no matter how much governments increase facilities, the speed at which the infection cases are rising is ''four times'' its earlier rate.

''When the first wave of coronavirus arrived, oxygen beds, ICU and ventilators were lying vacant, but this second wave is extremely dangerous as most people are in need of oxygen, ICU and ventilators,'' Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

He said shortage of oxygen and medicines for COVID-19 patients will remain.

The chief minister added that the only way to beak the chain of transmission is by following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

PTI AG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Roma appoint Mourinho as manager starting next season, Fonseca to leave

AS Roma have appointed former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho as their new head coach on a three-year contract starting 2021-22 season, the Italian Serie A club announced on Tuesday.Mourinho will replace Paulo Fonseca, who Roma anno...

Punjab to launch massive afforestation at Rs 222.15 cr

Punjab will launch a massive afforestation plan by planting 53 lakh saplings on 692.645 hectares at the cost of Rs 222.15 crore in the state, according to the state government. The plan will help further greening of the highways with tall p...

AP adds 20,034 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths push toll to

8,289 Amaravati, May 4 PTI Andhra Pradesh reported 20,034 fresh cases of coronavirus, 12,207 recoveries and 82 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday.The states cumulative Covid-19 positives rose to 11,84,028, recoveries to 10,16,142 and...

Delhi hospitals putting patients on oxygen support on priority basis

Hospitals in Delhi are putting patients on oxygen support on a priority basis amid an acute shortage of the life-saving gas.Over the last few days, hospitals across the national capital have sent out SOS messages on social media about their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021