Goa sees 2,814 COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths; tally crosses 1 lakh mark

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 2,814 and reached 1,00,902 on Tuesday, while the day also saw 52 deaths and 1,870 people recovering, an official said.

The state's toll is 1,372 and the recovery count stands at 72,799, leaving it with 26,731 active cases, he added.

With 6,552 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 6,76,072, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,00,902, new cases 2814, death toll 1,372, discharged 72,799, active cases 26,731, samples tested till date 6,76,072.

