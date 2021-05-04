Left Menu

Strict lockdown should be clamped in areas with COVID positivity rate of over 10 pc: AIIMS director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:27 IST
Strict lockdown should be clamped in areas with COVID positivity rate of over 10 pc: AIIMS director

A strict lockdown should be imposed in areas where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is over 10 per cent or the bed occupancy is above 60 per cent, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Tuesday, while stressing that clamping such restrictions all over the country cannot be a solution, keeping in mind people's livelihood.

He rejected the strategy of imposing night curfews and weekend lockdowns by some states to reduce the number of coronavirus cases, saying ''these would not have much of an impact on the transmission cycle''.

''There is a need to impose strict regional lockdowns in areas where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is over 10 per cent or the bed occupancy is above 60 per cent to break the chain of transmission. The COVID-19 task force has also been advising for the same.

''It is there in the guidelines of the home ministry, but it is not being strictly implemented,'' Guleria told PTI.

He said there should be a gradual, graded unlocking in such areas once the positivity rate reduces.

However, he stressed that there should be restrictions on people travelling from areas that have a high positivity rate to places with a low positivity rate to curb the spread of the infection.

On his views about a nationwide lockdown, Guleria said, ''A complete national lockdown cannot be a solution, keeping in mind people's livelihoods and the impact it will have on daily wage labourers. Day-to-day activities in areas with a low positivity rate should be allowed with restrictions.'' Aggressive containment measures have to be put in place for a sufficient period of time as no healthcare infrastructure can manage this kind of a caseload, he stated.

Guleria's remarks come in the backdrop of the country facing a serious COVID-19 crisis with a spike in the numbers of cases and deaths, and hospitals running out of oxygen and beds.

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the grim milestone of two crore with over 50 lakh cases recorded in just 15 days.

It has mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 fresh cases reported in a day, while the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 2,22,408 with 3,449 more people succumbing to it, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP adds 20,034 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths push toll to

8,289 Amaravati, May 4 PTI Andhra Pradesh reported 20,034 fresh cases of coronavirus, 12,207 recoveries and 82 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday.The states cumulative Covid-19 positives rose to 11,84,028, recoveries to 10,16,142 and...

Soccer-Roma appoint Mourinho as manager starting next season, Fonseca to leave

AS Roma have appointed former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho as their new head coach on a three-year contract starting 2021-22 season, the Italian Serie A club announced on Tuesday.Mourinho will replace Paulo Fonseca, who Roma anno...

Punjab to launch massive afforestation at Rs 222.15 cr

Punjab will launch a massive afforestation plan by planting 53 lakh saplings on 692.645 hectares at the cost of Rs 222.15 crore in the state, according to the state government. The plan will help further greening of the highways with tall p...

Delhi hospitals putting patients on oxygen support on priority basis

Hospitals in Delhi are putting patients on oxygen support on a priority basis amid an acute shortage of the life-saving gas.Over the last few days, hospitals across the national capital have sent out SOS messages on social media about their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021