COVID-19: over 13 lakh doses of Covishield sent to Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai from Pune

Over 13 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine were dispatched for Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai by flights from Pune on Tuesday, informed Pune airport. "Pune Airport dispatched 111 boxes containing 13,36,050 doses of the Covishield Vaccine for consignees at Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai on flights," tweeted the Pune Airport administration.

Extending support to the states and union territories in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday said an additional 48 lakh vaccine doses will be sent to various places in three days. More than 75 lakh vaccine doses (75,24,903) are still available with the States/UTs, which are to be administered, the ministry stated.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.89 crore today. Cumulatively, 15,89,32,921 vaccine doses have been administered through 23,35,822 sessions so far, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Tuesday, said the Union Health Ministry.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a "liberalised" policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from 1 May. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. Per the revised rules, the Centre will receive 50 per cent of the vaccines supplied; states and private hospitals will get the remaining doses. The country had started the Covid vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield--Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin--manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited. (ANI)

