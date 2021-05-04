Left Menu

Eight lions in Indian zoo test positive for COVID-19

Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, adding that there was no evidence that animals could transmit the disease to humans.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:55 IST
Eight lions in Indian zoo test positive for COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, adding that there was no evidence that animals could transmit the disease to humans. Zoo authorities in the southern state of Hyderabad shared samples with a government research laboratory on March 24 after the lions showed signs of respiratory distress.

The test results come amid a huge surge in coronavirus infections among humans in India. "Based on experience with zoo animals elsewhere in the world that have experienced SARS-COV2 positive last year, there is no factual evidence that animals can transmit the disease to humans any further," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

The Nehru Zoological Park has now been closed, it said in a statement https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1715909. India has reported more than 300,000 daily COVID-19 infections for 13 straight days and has now recorded 20 million cases of the disease, the second highest number in the world after the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN forum examines how to make science and technology work better for all

The Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development GoalsSTI Forum aims to identify gaps and promote partnerships in efforts to achieve a greener world by 2030. In remarks to the forum, the UN...

Mumbai sees 2,554 new COVID-19 cases; 62 fatalities

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 2,554 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the count of infections to 6,61,420 and the toll to 13,470, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. This is the second consecu...

BRIEF-Pfizer CEO Says Hopeful India Will Change Policy About Local COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Pfizer Inc PFIZER INC CEO SAYS BELIEVES IT IS LIKELY ANNUAL OR REGULAR COVID-19 VACCINATIONS WILL BE REQUIRED PFIZER INC CEO SAYS HOPEFUL THAT INDIAN GOVERNMENT WILL CHANGE POLICY ABOUT CONDUCTING LOCAL TRIALS FOR APPROVAL OF COVID-19 VACC...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-LDALL SUSPENDED COVID downs IPL league suspended after multiple cases BCCI assures safe return to foreign players New Delhi, May 4 PTI A barrage of COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021