Nepal records highest single-day rise of 7,660 coronavirus cases

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Tuesday recorded yet another highest single-day rise of 7,660 new cases of the coronavirus.

The health ministry also confirmed 55 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is so far the highest number of deaths recorded in a single-day.

According to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), as many as 7,587 people tested positive for COVID-19 while conducting 16,131 RT-PCR tests on Tuesday.

Similarly, 1,175 COVID-19 patients who earlier infected have recovered in a single day. With this Nepal's COVID-19 case tally stands at 351,005, including 3,417 cases of fatality as of Tuesday afternoon.

There are currently 59,798 active COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres and homes across the country.

The Kathmandu Valley alone witnessed 3,893 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Nepal's major cities, including Kathmandu Valley, has been put under lockdown for the past six days to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

