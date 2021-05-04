Left Menu

U'khand records its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:00 IST
Uttarakhand on Tuesday recorded its highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases with 7,028 people testing positive for the infection while the toll increased to 3,015 with 85 deaths, according to a health bulletin.

The state's tally of cases stands at 2,04,051 and the number of active cases is 56,627, the bulletin issues by the health department said Uttarakhand had recorded its last highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases on April 29 when 6,251 people had tested positive. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 2,789 cases, Udham Singh Nagar 833, Nainital 819, Haridwar 657, Pauri 513, Pithoragarh 231, Bageshwar 215, Tehri 200, Almora 170, Champawat 163, Uttarkashi 153, Chamoli 150 and Rudraprayag 135, the bulletin said.

It said 1,40,184 people have recovered from the infection.

