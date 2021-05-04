Left Menu

HP sees record 48 deaths, 3,824 COVID cases in single day

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:07 IST
HP sees record 48 deaths, 3,824 COVID cases in single day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

(Eds: Updating figure) Shimla, May 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,824 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,647 and thetally at 1,10,945.

The number of active cases in the state has climbed to 23,572, the official said.

A total of 1,992 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 85,671, he said. PTI DJI ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Mahua flower curbs lifted to help tribals

As part of an initiative to empower tribals, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday lifted restrictions on possession and transport of mahua flowers, a traditional source of liquor.A release from the chief ministers office CMO said the state...

Raj HC asks Centre, state govt to ensure adequate supplies of oxygen, drugs for COVID patients

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and the state government to ensure adequate supplies of oxygen and medicines for COVID-19 patients, asking them to report back to it with details within the next two days.This was part...

Jaishankar holds talks with South African counterpart Pandor in UK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor and discussed measures for cooperation to tackle the challenges of the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic and address the economic crisis...

UN forum examines how to make science and technology work better for all

The Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development GoalsSTI Forum aims to identify gaps and promote partnerships in efforts to achieve a greener world by 2030. In remarks to the forum, the UN...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021