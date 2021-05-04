HP sees record 48 deaths, 3,824 COVID cases in single day

(Eds: Updating figure) Shimla, May 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,824 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,647 and thetally at 1,10,945.

The number of active cases in the state has climbed to 23,572, the official said.

A total of 1,992 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 85,671, he said. PTI DJI ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)