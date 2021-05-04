Left Menu

Singapore does not rule out possibility of another "circuit breaker" to tackle COVID-19 outbreak

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:11 IST
Singapore does not rule out possibility of another "circuit breaker" to tackle COVID-19 outbreak

Singapore will not rule out the possibility of imposing a “circuit breaker” for a second time in the country following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the health minister said on Tuesday while hoping that the fresh restrictions announced will help avert it.

The Ministry of Health announced further tightening of COVID-19 measures, including limiting social gatherings and the number of distinct visitors to a home to five people from May 8 to May 30. This is a reduction from the eight people allowed currently.

Among other changes, the proportion of employees allowed to return to the workplace will also be reduced during the same period.

''I think it's important for us to clarify that we have not ruled out the possibility of a circuit breaker. Certainly we hope that we won't get there and we must do what we can with this set of measures we've just announced,” Health Minister Gan Kim Yong told a press conference of the multi-ministry task force, which he co-chairs.

''With the cooperation and support of all Singaporeans, I think we probably will be able to avoid having to get to a circuit breaker situation but we cannot rule that out,'' he added.

The first ''circuit breaker'' period was in place from April 7 to June 1 last year in Singapore when tough lockdown measures were put in place, home-based schooling was started and most workplaces were closed.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong said the situation currently ''is not quite the same'' as last year when the circuit breaker was implemented.

''If we look at the indicators in terms of unlinked cases and more carefully in terms of what we are picking out from the sentinel surveillance (infection monitor), I wouldn't say that the situation is where we were ... before we entered the circuit breaker last year,'' said Wong.

''We'll liken it more to the early phase when we entered into the COVID-19 outbreak and we were seeing sprinkling of community cases... Maybe more like the situation (in) February, March, rather than right before the circuit breaker, so there is a qualitative difference in the situation assessment by our public health experts,'' he added.

Singapore also has “far better” capabilities when it comes to testing and contact tracing now, said the minister who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force.

Meanwhile, five COVID-19 cases at a COVID-19 cluster in the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), here, have been found to have the Indian variant of the virus (B16172), Health Ministry, Director, Medical Services, Kenneth Mak said.

Mak said seven cases in three local clusters have the B16172 (Indian) variant.

The viruses in each cluster are “phylogenetically distinct”, which suggests that the clusters are not linked to one another, said the Ministry.

“Based on the early phylogenetic information available to us, the (TTSH) cluster is due to a viral variant, but the vaccine appears to have done relatively well against it,” said Mak.

As of Monday, 29 local cases were identified to be infected with “variants of interest, or variants of concern'', said Mak.

A total of 475 imported cases are detected with overseas variants.

Separately, authorities said travellers with recent travel history to higher risk countries and regions will have to serve a 21-day 'stay-home notice' at dedicated facilities from May 8.

Those currently serving their 'stay-home notice' and have yet to complete it before this date will have to serve another seven days at their 'stay-home notice' location.

Higher risk countries and regions refer to all places except Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Mainland China, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Minister Wong said the global COVID-19 situation has “worsened”, with new variants and new cases spreading from South Asia to Southeast Asia. “We are adopting this more stringent border measure up until the end of May, beyond at that time we will do a further review depending on the global situation and the local situation, and we will continue to update and fine-tune our border measures,” he said.

Singapore cannot rely ''solely'' on border measures to control the spread of COVID-19, said Wong, who is also education minister. ''Unlike some large or resource-rich countries that can more or less shut their borders for a long time, Singapore cannot afford to do so, certainly not for a prolonged duration of time,'' he said, adding that Singapore will continue its ''risk-based approach'' to managing borders, by controlling inflow of arrivals, requiring incoming travellers to serve 'stay-home notices' and vaccinating officers working at borders and checkpoints.

Wong added that ''leaks'' into the community could happen, even with these tightened measures.

''The point is, we continue to keep our border measures as tight as possible, but we cannot rely solely on border controls. We have to make use of other tools at our disposal: Testing, tracing, safe management measures and now vaccination. If we do all of this well, then we can control the spread of the infection in our community,'' he said.

All hospitals in Singapore have been asked to defer non-urgent surgeries and admissions to conserve resources in the healthcare sector amid a rise in cases in the community and at TTSH.

On Tuesday, Singapore reported 17 new coronavirus cases, five of which were from the community. Twelve of these cases were imported and placed on stay-home notice upon arrival. So far, Singapore has reported a total of 61,252 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities from the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Mahua flower curbs lifted to help tribals

As part of an initiative to empower tribals, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday lifted restrictions on possession and transport of mahua flowers, a traditional source of liquor.A release from the chief ministers office CMO said the state...

Raj HC asks Centre, state govt to ensure adequate supplies of oxygen, drugs for COVID patients

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and the state government to ensure adequate supplies of oxygen and medicines for COVID-19 patients, asking them to report back to it with details within the next two days.This was part...

Jaishankar holds talks with South African counterpart Pandor in UK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor and discussed measures for cooperation to tackle the challenges of the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic and address the economic crisis...

UN forum examines how to make science and technology work better for all

The Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development GoalsSTI Forum aims to identify gaps and promote partnerships in efforts to achieve a greener world by 2030. In remarks to the forum, the UN...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021