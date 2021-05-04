Maha: Show-cause notices issued to three private hospitals in Jalna

Jalna district administration has issued show-cause notices to three private hospitals for allegedly overcharging COVID-19 patients, an official said on Tuesday. These notices were served after a committee appointed by district collector Ravindra Binwade found that the bills charged by these hospitals exceeded the standard limit fixed by the government, he said. The committee has found that the three hospitals overcharged 42 patients of Rs 1,88,096, he added.

These hospitals overcharged bills for medical oxygen, nursing, and other items like PPE kits, hand gloves, N95 masks etc, the official said.

