Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike of 16,974 COVID-19 cases; 154 deaths take toll to 4,866

Rajasthan reported 154 new COVID-19 fatalities and a record 16,974 new cases of the viral disease on Tuesday, taking the state's death toll to 4,866 and its infection tally to 6,68,221.

The number of active cases also increased to 1,97,045, according to an official report.

Jaipur reported 40 new fatalities, followed by Jodhpur with 28, Udaipur with 20, Sikar with nine, eight each in Bhilwara and Bikaner, and six in Ajmer, besides those in other districts.

A total of 4,66,310 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

