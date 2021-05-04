Nashik district sees 4,224 new COVID-19 cases; 45 die

Left Menu

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:27 IST
Nashik district in Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 4,224 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 45 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 3,37,981 and the toll to 3,645, officials said. A total of 6,137 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the district to 3,00,283. With 16,500 new tests, the total number of samples examined so far reached 12,73,163 in Nashik district, according to the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

