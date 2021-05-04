UK reports 1,946 further COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

UK reports 1,946 further COVID-19 cases, four more deathsReuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:37 IST
Britain reported on Tuesday a further 1,946 cases of coronavirus and an additional four deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
The total number of people to have received a first vaccine dose now stands at 34,667,904.
