UK reports 1,946 further COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Britain reported on Tuesday a further 1,946 cases of coronavirus and an additional four deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The total number of people to have received a first vaccine dose now stands at 34,667,904.

Also Read: Israel, Britain mull 'green travel corridor' after vaccine success

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)