Left Menu

UP breaches 350-mark for one-day Covid deaths, but daily recoveries outstrip fresh cases

ASHA and Angandwadi workers have been provided special training in this regard.As many as 10 lakh antigen testing of those with symptoms or suspected cases will be done followed by home-isolation, institutional quarantine or hospitalization, depending upon the particular case, the UP government said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:47 IST
UP breaches 350-mark for one-day Covid deaths, but daily recoveries outstrip fresh cases

Uttar Pradesh Tuesday breached the 350-mark for daily Covid-19 deaths as 352 patients succumbed to the viral disease, but one-day recoveries outstripped new cases by over 12,500, according to official figures. The state reported 25,858 new cases and 38,683 recoveries, the data showed. The latest additions take the state's overall coronavirus numbers to 13,798 fatalities, 13,68,183 infections and 2,72,568 active cases, the data showed.

The total number of patients discharged from hospitals in the state stands at 10,81,817. Of the 352 fresh deaths, Kanpur accounted for a whopping 66 fatalities, followed by Ghaziabad (24), Lucknow (22). Varanasi (19), Jhansi (15) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (11), the state government said in a statement issued here.

Of the 25,858 fresh cases, the capital city of Lucknow recorded 2,407 cases, followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,761), Jhansi (1,232), Varanasi (1,174), Ghaziabad (1,057), and Moradabad (1,007).

More than 2.08 lakh samples were tested in the state during the period, taking the overall number to 4.18 crore.

Meanwhile, in order to protect villages from the pandemic, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed mega testing campaign in rural areas from May 5. Under this drive, monitoring committees will go door-to-door to check people’s temperature and oxygen levels with infrared thermometers and pulse oximetres. ASHA and Angandwadi workers have been provided special training in this regard.

As many as 10 lakh antigen testing of those with symptoms or suspected cases will be done followed by home-isolation, institutional quarantine or hospitalization, depending upon the particular case, the UP government said. A medical kit would be given to the patient before they are placed in home isolation. Presiding over a high-level review meeting here on Tuesday, the CM asked officers to make oxygen available to people under home isolation. If a patient’s family is trying to refill the cylinder, they should be helped, the statement said, adding the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) will be overseeing the entire operation.

Efforts are also being made to technically alter nitrogen plants to make oxygen, it said. Special efforts are being made by the Sugarcane Development Department and the Excise Department for oxygen generation in sugar mills and distilleries. Supplies are also being provided directly from the MSME units by connecting them to hospitals, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 300-400 BJP workers entered Assam from West Bengal amid post-poll violence: Minister

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that 300-400 BJP workers and their family members have fled their homes in West Bengal amid post-poll violence in the neighbouring state.He also urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata B...

Mumbai sees 2,554 new COVID-19 cases; 62 fatalities

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 2,554 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the count of infections to 6,61,420 and the toll to 13,470, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. This is the second consecu...

UK stocks fall as bank stocks weigh; factory activity jumps

British shares were subdued on Tuesday as a drop in bond yields across Europe dragged financials stocks down, while data showed manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace since 1994 as businesses tried to make up for lost ground during...

Maha: Mahua flower curbs lifted to help tribals

As part of an initiative to empower tribals, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday lifted restrictions on possession and transport of mahua flowers, a traditional source of liquor.A release from the chief ministers office CMO said the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021