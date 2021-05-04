COVID surge: WB sees 107 more deaths, 17,639 new cases

West Bengal on Tuesday registered its highest single-day deaths of 107 COVID patients taking the toll to 11,744, the health department said.

The tally of coronavirus cases went up to 8,98,533 after the state recorded its highest one-day spike of 17,639 infections, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 16,547 recoveries were registered in the state.

The number of active cases has risen to 1,20,946, it added.

Since Monday, 57,748 samples have been tested in West Bengal for the virus, the bulletin said.

