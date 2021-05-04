Left Menu

Italy reports 305 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 9,116 new cases

Italy reported 305 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 256 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 9,116 from 5,948. The total number of intensive care patients slightly fell to 2,423 from a previous 2,490. Some 315,506 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 121,829, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 04-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 20:53 IST
Italy reports 305 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 9,116 new cases

Italy reported 305 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 256 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 9,116 from 5,948. Italy has registered 121,738 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.06 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,176 on Tuesday, down from 18,395 a day earlier. There were 136 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 121 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients slightly fell to 2,423 from a previous 2,490.

Some 315,506 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 121,829, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 300-400 BJP workers entered Assam from West Bengal amid post-poll violence: Minister

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that 300-400 BJP workers and their family members have fled their homes in West Bengal amid post-poll violence in the neighbouring state.He also urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata B...

Mumbai sees 2,554 new COVID-19 cases; 62 fatalities

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 2,554 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the count of infections to 6,61,420 and the toll to 13,470, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. This is the second consecu...

UK stocks fall as bank stocks weigh; factory activity jumps

British shares were subdued on Tuesday as a drop in bond yields across Europe dragged financials stocks down, while data showed manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace since 1994 as businesses tried to make up for lost ground during...

Maha: Mahua flower curbs lifted to help tribals

As part of an initiative to empower tribals, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday lifted restrictions on possession and transport of mahua flowers, a traditional source of liquor.A release from the chief ministers office CMO said the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021