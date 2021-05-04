Left Menu

Air India ferries medical equipment from various countries amid surge in COVID-19 cases in India

Air India has brought medical equipment weighing over 190 tonnes from several countries including Germany, USA, Singapore, UAE and UK into India for delivery in various states as part of efforts to meet the demand for devices in the second wave of COVID-19 in the country that has seen record surge in cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:03 IST
Air India ferries medical equipment from various countries amid surge in COVID-19 cases in India
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Air India has brought medical equipment weighing over 190 tonnes from several countries including Germany, USA, Singapore, UAE and UK into India for delivery in various states as part of efforts to meet the demand for devices in the second wave of COVID-19 in the country that has seen record surge in cases. India is seeing surge of cases and has had a heavy demand for transporting life-saving medical equipment over the last few weeks.

An Air India release said the national carrier "has risen to the occasion and mobilised all available resources to lend a helping hand". "In the last 10 days, we have been ferrying critical medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, BiPAP machines, ventilators from several locations globally. Till date, we have carried more than 8000 medical equipment worth over 190 tonnes from Hong Kong, Germany , USA , Singapore , Dubai, London etc. into India for onward delivery in various states," it said.

The release said various international agencies like Amazon, Temasek Foundation, Phillips, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) from Singapore, World Hindu Council of America and others have trusted Air India to transport tonnes of critical medical equipment and other supplies. "In the coming days, we have plans to carry more such equipment in good numbers from countries from where it can be procured by any government or Private agency," the release said.

Air India had last year transported large quantities of PPE equipment critical medical supplies and other essential goods worldwide, both online and offline. "Since the outbreak of the pandemic, braving against all odds, Air India has been spreading its wings to play a pivotal role to fly home over 3.5 million people covering more than 75 destinations in 55 countries - including to those stations where no Indian Airline has ever operated. Our Cargo unit is totally geared up to shoulder this responsibility including operation of cargo-only flights," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

