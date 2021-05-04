Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India halted its popular cricket league while daily vaccines have fallen sharply and the opposition called for a nationwide lockdown as cases surpassed 20 million. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:03 IST
India halted its popular cricket league while daily vaccines have fallen sharply and the opposition called for a nationwide lockdown as cases surpassed 20 million. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* Germany's cabinet agreed to ease restrictions on people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. * Austria will only buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine if the European Medicines Agency approves it.

* People travelling to Poland from Brazil, India and South Africa will have to quarantine. * France remains on track to administer a first vaccine dose to 20 million people by mid-May, a health ministry official said.

* Italy could be administering shots to one million people per day by the end of this month, the head of the country's medicine agency AIFA told Corriere della Sera. * Spain's government will pass responsibility for COVID-19 restrictions to its 17 regions after a state of emergency expires next week, the deputy prime minister said.

* Denmark announced plans to reopen schools and allow a range of indoor activities this week. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's prime minister, under pressure to overturn rules barring travel from India, said it was "highly unlikely" travellers would face maximum penalties of five years jail and a A$66,000 ($51,000) fine. * Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the coronavirus, the government said.

* Thailand launched a campaign to vaccinate 50,000 people living in a crowded river-side district of Bangkok. * Singapore announced tighter curbs on social gatherings and stricter border measures after recording locally acquired cases of coronavirus variants.

* Nepal urgently needs at least 1.6 million AstraZeneca doses to administer second shots it records a surge in new cases. AMERICAS

* Canada's pandemic-era policy of turning back asylum-seekers trying to enter between official border crossings is unlawful and violates their rights, a legal action alleges. * Fears that U.S. cities would be emptied by the pandemic are giving way to potential signs of revival, according to a series of analyses that suggest any dislocation from the last year will prove temporary.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iraq's health minister resigned over a fire from an exploding oxygen tank at a Baghdad COVID-19 hospital last month.

* The United Arab Emirates has extended a ban on entry from travellers coming from India, the foreign ministry said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* CureVac said U.S. export restrictions on key materials are making it impossible to predict its short-term supply ramp-up in Europe. * Europe's medicines regulator said it has started a real-time review of Sinovac's vaccine, based on preliminary results from animal and human trials.

* Eli Lilly and Co said it would supply 400,000 tablets of its COVID-19 treatment, to be used with Gilead's remdesivir, to the Indian government. * BioNTech is working on getting approval for a version of its vaccine which can be stored in fridges of 2 to 8 degrees celsius for up to 6 months, its chief executive said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World share indexes stalled near all-time highs and the dollar and government bond yields tip-toed higher, as some of the biggest global economies pushed on with easing restrictions.

* Pfizer raised its forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales by more than 70%, while its partner BioNTech has continued to ramp up production allowing it to manufacture close to 3 billion doses in 2021. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

