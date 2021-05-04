Left Menu

MP: COVID-19 surge raises workload of Indore crematorium staff

PTI | Indore | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:04 IST
MP: COVID-19 surge raises workload of Indore crematorium staff

People employed at crematoriums in Indore in Madhya Pradesh are working over 15 hours a day as the surge in cases in the state's worst coronavirus-hit district has increased their workload several times over.

Work, which comprises making arrangements for the last rites and then helping kin collect the mortal remains, starts at 6am and goes on till 7pm, with cremations taking place from 9am daily, and the cleaning up of the premises going on till 9pm, Regional Park 'muktidham' (crematorium) manager Harishankar Kushwaha told PTI on Tuesday.

He said cremations have to be carried out quickly as many people are not keen to wait at the site for long due to fear amid the pandemic, while in many instances infected kin are unable to make it for the last rites due to isolation and other such reasons.

''In the last two months, we have performed the last rites of some 30-35 persons whose kin could not make it to the crematorium. In some cases, kin have paid cremation charges through online mode, and in many cases we do not insist on charges due to the prevalent situation. On an average, 30-35 bodies are brought for last rites every day, some of which are of COVID-19 victims,'' he added.

Janata curfew, which allows only essential services and emergency travel, is in force in Indore, which, as on Tuesday, had a COVID-19 tally of 1,18,085, including 1,169 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 300-400 BJP workers entered Assam from West Bengal amid post-poll violence: Minister

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that 300-400 BJP workers and their family members have fled their homes in West Bengal amid post-poll violence in the neighbouring state.He also urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata B...

Mumbai sees 2,554 new COVID-19 cases; 62 fatalities

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 2,554 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the count of infections to 6,61,420 and the toll to 13,470, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. This is the second consecu...

UK stocks fall as bank stocks weigh; factory activity jumps

British shares were subdued on Tuesday as a drop in bond yields across Europe dragged financials stocks down, while data showed manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace since 1994 as businesses tried to make up for lost ground during...

Maha: Mahua flower curbs lifted to help tribals

As part of an initiative to empower tribals, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday lifted restrictions on possession and transport of mahua flowers, a traditional source of liquor.A release from the chief ministers office CMO said the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021