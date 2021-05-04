EU leader: Quarter of residents receive 1st shot
The president of the European Union's executive arm says a quarter of all EU residents have now received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
After a slow start to its vaccination campaign, the European Union has sped up the pace of immunisation as vaccine supplies in the 27-nation region increased in recent weeks.
“Vaccination is gaining speed across the EU: we have just passed 150 million vaccinations,” Ursula von der Leyen said in a message posted on Twitter. “A quarter of all Europeans have had their first dose. We'll have enough doses for vaccinating 70 per cent of EU adults in July.”
