COVID-19: Positivity rate in Maharashtra dropped from 27 pc to 22 pc, says Health Min

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state has recorded a 5 per cent drop in positivity rate of COVID infection, from 27 percent to 22 per cent, adding that recovery rate is at 84.07 per cent, which is the highest in the country.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:07 IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state has recorded a 5 per cent drop in positivity rate of COVID infection, from 27 percent to 22 per cent, adding that recovery rate is at 84.07 per cent, which is the highest in the country. Briefing the mediapersons, Tope said, "Positivity rate in the state has dropped from 27 to 22 per cent. We are testing 2.80 lakh persons daily and there is been no fall in testing. From 63,000, the tally for COVID patients has come down to 61,000. At 84.07 per cent, our recovery rate is the highest in the country."

Asked about the shortage of COVID vaccine doses, the health minister said, "Few centres were closed on Monday due to shortage of doses. We got nine lakh vials today. It will last for 2-3 days. One lakh inoculated so far in the age group of 18-44 years. Order placed for 18.5 lakh vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin). We are in consultations with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to procure Sputnik V." Maharashtra reported 48,621 new COVID cases on Monday taking the total case tally to 47,71,022 in the state. According to the state government, 567 COVID-related deaths were reported on Monday. With this, the death toll mounted to 70,851 in Maharashtra. The active number of cases stands at 6,56,870.

As many as 59,500 people recovered from the disease on Monday taking the total number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 40,41,158. (ANI)

