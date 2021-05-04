Left Menu

France reports 243 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France reported 243 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Tuesday, down from 311 on the previous day.

The number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 fell again after two days of increases and was down by 523 to 28,427, health ministry data showed. The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 126 to 5,504.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

