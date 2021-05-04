France reports 243 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals

France reported 243 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Tuesday, down from 311 on the previous day.

The number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 fell again after two days of increases and was down by 523 to 28,427, health ministry data showed. The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 126 to 5,504.

