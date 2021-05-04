Left Menu

O2 plant at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to ensure sustained supply for all ICU beds: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 21:57 IST
O2 plant at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to ensure sustained supply for all ICU beds: Sisodia
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the oxygen plant at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital will ensure a sustained supply of the life-saving gas ''for all oxygenated and ICU beds''.

He visited the hospital at Mongolpuri to review the COVID-19 situation and oxygen supply at the facility.

The hospital recently installed an oxygen plant imported from France, which will help refill at least 80-100 big cylinders on a daily basis.

The plant will ensure a sustained supply of oxygen for all oxygenated and ICU beds, a statement issued by the Delhi government said.

At present, the hospital has 300 beds, of which 118 have been allocated to COVID-19 patients. Sisodia also met with patients in the hospital's COVID ward.

''While the bed capacity at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village is 500, we were unable to meet the capacity due to a shortage of oxygen. Soon after, we took swift action and installed an oxygen plant at the facility to ensure unabated access of the allocated oxygen to patients,'' he said.

The oxygen plant is now operational and the current occupancy of patients at the CWG village is 175, he added.

''We are hoping and waiting for the oxygen supply to increase in Delhi so that all 500 beds at the centre can be occupied,'' Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited two COVID care centres on Tuesday.

''To augment the number of ICU and oxygen beds in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had decided to convert the Ramlila ground into a COVID care centre. The health minister and I visited the Ramlila ground to take stock of the 500 ICU beds that are being set up there. I am happy to note that this work is in full swing and we hope that it will be ready for the citizens within the next week,'' Sisodia said.

He also appealed to the citizens to follow the lockdown protocols and get vaccinated against the viral disease as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around 581 PSA medical oxygen plants to be set up in states: Gadkari

Around 581 Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA medical oxygen plants will be installed in various states and NHAI will be the nodal agency for executing civil and electrical work for these facilities, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday....

Taliban would roll back Afghan women's rights -U.S. intelligence report

The Taliban would roll back much of the progress made in Afghan womens rights if the Islamist extremists regain national power, according to an assessment released on Tuesday by top U.S. intelligence analysts. The U.S. National Intelligence...

U.S. Commerce Dept pressing Taiwan to supply more chips to U.S. automakers

The U.S. Commerce Department is pressing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and other Taiwanese firms to prioritize the needs of American automakers to ease chip shortages in the near term, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday.R...

Iraq's health minister resigns over Baghdad hospital fire

Iraqs health minister resigned Tuesday over a week after a deadly blaze killed dozens of people in a Baghdad hospital for COVID-19 patients that officials said was caused by negligence. Iraqs prime minister approved the resignation request ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021