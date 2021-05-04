HP sees record 48 deaths, 3,824 COVID cases in single day

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,824 fresh COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state now stands at 1,647 and tally at 1,10,945.

Of the state's new casualties, 15 were reported in the worst hit district of Kangra, following 11 in Solan, six in Sirmaur, four each in Shimla and Hamirpur, three in Una, two each in Chamba and Kullu and one in Mandi, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said.

While 27 of them females, the rest were males – both in the age group of 30 to 92, he said.

The official said that on an average, every fourth sample returned a positive report. The positivity rate in the state was recorded at 23.97 per cent with 3,824 of the 15,954 tested samples, found to be positive, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 23,572.

Kangra has the highest number of active cases in the state at 5,775, followed by 3,100 in Solan, 2,820 in Mandi, 2,413 in Shimla, 2,331 in Sirmaur, 1,739 in Bilaspur, 1,709 in Hamirpur, 1,438 in Una, 1,017 in Chamba, 671 each in Kullu and Kinnaur and 301 in Lahaul-Spiti.

A total of 1,992 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 85,671.

