CREDAI-NCR sets up oxygen concentrator bank for COVID-19 patients

Realtors' body CREDAI-NCR on Tuesday said it has set up an oxygen concentrator bank and will establish another oxygen cylinder bank this week to help people infected with the coronavirus. The association has airlifted 250 oxygen cylinders from Chennai. CREDAI-NCR announced the 'Umeed – Win over Pandemic' initiative to provide immediate assistance to those who are looking for oxygen in the NCR amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

The organisation has established an oxygen concentrator bank from where concentrators are being given for home use on a returnable basis to the COVID-19 patients in the NCR, the statement said. The first batch of 25 oxygen concentrators was booked and issued within hours of the inauguration of the facility on May 2 in Noida. Looking at the response and the waiting list for concentrators, CREDAI-NCR has decided to increase the scope of the facility. More concentrators have been ordered and are expected to reach within this week. These concentrators are available on a 'need-based rotation mechanism' on a first come first serve basis at CREDAI-NCR Western UP office in Sector 63, Noida. “The response we got on the 1st day has encouraged us to expand the horizon of 'Umeed' initiative. ''We are now trying to set up an oxygen cylinder bank as well. We have got 250 empty cylinders airlifted from Chennai,'' CREDAI-NCR President Pankaj Bajaj said. Some cylinders will be deployed with the help of district administration and the authorities in the hospitals and also local level COVID facilities, while some will be used to run an Oxygen Cylinder Bank. ''We are looking forward to start the oxygen cylinder bank within this week,” said Pankaj Bajaj. The initiative is being driven and managed by CREDAI Youth Wing - the youth arm of CREDAI members. CREDAI National has 13,000 members.

