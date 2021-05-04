Left Menu

'Corona curfew' extended in four J-K districts till May 10; curbs imposed in Samba

Updated: 04-05-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:21 IST
'Corona curfew' extended in four J-K districts till May 10; curbs imposed in Samba
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday extended the ongoing 'corona curfew' in four districts of the union territory, including the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu, till the morning of May 10.

The curfew was also extended to Samba district of Jammu region where it will be imposed from Wednesday, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said.

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 4,650 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 1,91,869, while 37 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,458.

''In view of the trend in COVID-19 cases, the positivity rate and the cases per million, the corona curfew in the four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu, which is there till 7 am on Thursday, 6 May, 2021, will stand extended till 6 am on Monday, 10 May 2021,'' the DIPR-J&K said in a tweet.

''In addition, Samba district will also be under 'corona curfew' from 7 pm on Wednesday 5 May 2021 till 7 am on Monday, 10 May 2021,'' it said.

Earlier on April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

The curfew, which was supposed to end at 7 am on May 3, was extended in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar besides Budgam and Baramulla till 7 am Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir also witnessed a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on April 24 till April 26.

On April 8, a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am was imposed in the urban areas of eight districts, which was extended to the municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the UT on April 20.

