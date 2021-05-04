Left Menu

AICF launches initiative to help chess community fight COVID-19

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:23 IST
The All India Chess Federation on Tuesday launched the 'Checkmate Covid Initiative' to help the chess community affected by the pandemic.

The initiative was launched at an online event in the presence of FIDE (World Chess Federation) president Arkady Dvorkovich, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, World Rapid Chess Champion Koneru Humpy, AICF president Sanjay Kapoor and secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan.

The AICF said the idea is to not just help the chess community affected by COVID through financial aid, but also have a team of doctors that works round-the-clock to provide the right assistance.

Participating in the event, Anand lauded the initiative and appealed to donors to contribute to the cause.

Kapoor spoke about the rising COVID-19 cases and said, ''We, at AICF, have launched this initiative to support our chess community by providing them medical, home quarantine support and financial assistance for members who require hospitalisation.'' Also, a 24-hour helpline has been set up to provide assistance, he added.

Among the highlights of 'Checkmate Covid Initiative' are financial assistance to registered players, arbiters, organisers, coaches and retired players to combat coronavirus, assistance for vaccination for players travelling abroad for tournaments and a committee to sanction medical funds.

Chauhan said the initiative requires support from various quarters and sought contributions towards the cause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

