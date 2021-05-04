Left Menu

Haryana records highest single-day spike of 153 deaths, 15,786 new cases

Of the new cases, the maximum were reported from Gurgaon 4,475 followed by Faridabad 1,580, Hisar 1,248, Sonipat 1,090, Bhiwani 821, Sirsa 718, Mahendragarh 651, Panipat 615, Ambala 610, Panchkula 584 and Karnal 547.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:44 IST
Haryana records highest single-day spike of 153 deaths, 15,786 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A record single-day spike of 153 COVID-19 deaths and 15,786 new cases pushed Haryana's toll to 4,779 and the total case count to 5,43,559, officials said on Sunday. Earlier, 145 deaths were recorded on Sunday and 13,947 new infections were reported on April 28. According to the health department's daily bulletin, the deaths include 16 each from Gurgaon and Panipat, 15 from Hisar, 14 from Jind, 13 from Ambala, 12 from Rohtak, 11 from Bhiwani and 9 each from Sirsa, Karnal and Faridabad districts. Of the new cases, the maximum were reported from Gurgaon (4,475) followed by Faridabad (1,580), Hisar (1,248), Sonipat (1,090), Bhiwani (821), Sirsa (718), Mahendragarh (651), Panipat (615), Ambala (610), Panchkula (584) and Karnal (547). The number of active cases in the state is 1,08,830 while the positivity rate is 7.17 per cent, the bulletin said. The recovery rate is 79.10, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicro electronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. ...

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations gathered Tuesday in London for their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years, to grapple with how to respond to the military coup in Myanmar and whether to c...

FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

An armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he emerged from his vehicle with a weapon, the FBI said in a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021