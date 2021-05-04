Around 581 PSA medical oxygen plants to be set up in states: Gadkari

Around 581 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen plants will be installed in various states and NHAI will be the nodal agency for executing civil and electrical work for these facilities, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. ''Govt. of India has announced setting up of additional Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen plants in various states. Around 581 such sites has been identified,'' the road transport and highways minister said in a series of tweets. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, will be the nodal agency for executing civil and electrical work for these plants and will complete them on war footing, he added. ''Our engineers will work with the doctors to ensure oxygen supply to needy patients. Like record speed in roads, we will construct infrastructure in record speed to save life of every Indian,'' Gadkari said. India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days. Hospitals in many states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

