Increase COVID beds with oxygen support in peripheral hospitals: J&K LG to officials

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:56 IST
Representative Image

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday directed the union territory administration to increase COVID beds with oxygen support in peripheral hospitals, an official spokesperson said. Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded its biggest single-day spike with 4,650 fresh COVID cases, taking the tally to 1,91,869, even as 37 fatalities over the last 24 hours took the toll to 2,458. The direction was passed by Sinha during a brief review of the evolving COVID-19 situation in the UT, the official said. He said the Lt Governor took stock of the district-wise logistics, trend of daily cases, COVID testing capacities, recovery rate, and active cases in the UT. Sinha also reviewed the status of oxygen generation and supply against the required demand, bed occupancy in hospitals, status of vaccination drive under different age groups, containment activity in both the divisions along with district-wise COVID-19 cases, the official said. He said the Lt Governor emphasised on ensuring effective triaging of the patients reaching hospitals, and further directed for strict implementation of hospital referral policy, besides proper patient management through dedicated call centres and helpline numbers. Sinha took stock of the availability of ration, vegetables, and supply of essential commodities to the public during 'corona curfew' to which divisional commissioner, Jammu apprised him that vegetable mandis are open and safety guidelines are being followed there, the spokesperson said.

Videos

