PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.35 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.50 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 45976 37288 518 8193 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1212989 1105983 17414 89592 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 543559 429950 4779 108830 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 110945 85671 1647 23572 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 191869 152109 2458 37302 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 14315 12884 148 1682 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 399556 326976 9645 61935 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 668221 466310 4866 197045 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 204051 140184 3015 56627 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1368183 1081817 13798 272568 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1184028 1016142 8289 159597 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1690934 1210013 16538 464363 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1701979 1339257 5507 358872 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 3249 2065 6 1155 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 63298 51584 865 10849 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1249292 1109450 14612 125230 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 463361 381365 2476 79520 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh* 787486 653542 9485 124459 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 8,329 6,541 4 1,784 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 100902 72799 1372 26731 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 620472 464396 7779 148297 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 612666 520024 6003 86639 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 4822902 4107092 71742 641910 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6150 5850 70 230 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 18958 17363 59 1536 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 267925 237088 1430 29407 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 523841 410484 2926 110430 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 251371 188623 3073 59675 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 32956 30141 424 2391 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 18014 15810 185 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 6556 5168 17 1371 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 14717 12357 115 1584 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 479752 404063 2088 73548 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 8698 6426 151 1930 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura* 35994 33812 397 1666 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 898533 765843 11744 120946 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 20632027 16906470 225645 3493485 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Delhi as its health bulletin had not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,02,82,833 and the death toll at 2,22,408. The ministry said there are 34,47,133 active cases, while 1,66,13,292 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY

