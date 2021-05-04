Left Menu

450 more hospital beds to be added up in Karnataka's Kolara

To better the COVID management in the government hospitals in Karnataka's Kolara district, 300 more oxygenated beds, and 150 ICU beds will be added up, State Corona Task Force Head and Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, informed on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 22:59 IST
450 more hospital beds to be added up in Karnataka's Kolara
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. C.N. Ashwatha Narayana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

To better the COVID management in the government hospitals in Karnataka's Kolara district, 300 more oxygenated beds, and 150 ICU beds will be added up, State Corona Task Force Head and Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, informed on Tuesday. Speaking after reviewing the COVID care situation in the district through a virtual platform, with the representatives of the district and District Commissioner, he said, steps would be taken to provide the required infrastructure for the district hospital (SNR Hospital) and other government hospitals of the district.

At present, there is no shortage of oxygen in the district. But to prepare for any situation in the future, a 6000-litre oxygen storage facility and an oxygen generation plant of 1000 litre/minute capacity will be set up in SNR hospital, he told. Giving the facts and figures, he pointed out, "there are 700 oxygenated beds in the district and out of which 190 beds are ICU beds with/without ventilators. In addition to this 700 non-oxygenated beds. This counts to a total of 1400 beds in the district. As for as the COVID cases are concerned, as of Monday (May 3rd), the district has 3600 active cases. Among these normally 10% of them need hospitalization and the remaining 3000 require home isolation."

Providing home isolation kits, Immediate testing, giving results within 24 hours after the sample collection, augmenting the helpline facility, care for non-COVID patients will be streamlined on a priority basis, he told. The huge challenge lies in the district of Bengaluru and a few other districts such as Kalaburgi, Mysuru, Tumakuru also have a higher number of cases, he replied to a query by reporters.

The supply of oxygen to the state has been increased from 100 MT/day to 850 MT/day. But, as the demand for oxygen is still increasing the arrangements will be made to increase its supply, he told. Expressing confidence about handling the situation, he said, "The officials have been directed to streamline the helpline 1912 system, automate the bed allocation procedure, and to create an Integrated Index App within 2 days. These steps will certainly help to improve the system."

Representatives of the Kolara district, Ramesh Kumar, S.N.Narayana Swamy, Srinivasa Gowda, Nanjegowda, Nazeer Ahammed, and Roopa Shashidhar urged the task force head to address the issues in a time-bound manner. Member of Parliament S.N.Muniswamy was also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicro electronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. ...

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations gathered Tuesday in London for their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years, to grapple with how to respond to the military coup in Myanmar and whether to c...

FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

An armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he emerged from his vehicle with a weapon, the FBI said in a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021