Left Menu

Over 16 Cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:03 IST
Over 16 Cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16 crore with nearly 11.5 lakh doses administered till 8 pm on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

It said 2,29,999 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. A total of 6,62,619 people in this age group have so far received the first dose across 12 states and Union territories.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,04,18,105, according to a provisional report compiled at 8 pm.

''India also administered more than 13 crore (13,00,03,225) doses as the first dose and more than three crore (3,04,14,880) vaccine doses as the second dose,'' the ministry said.

The beneficiaries include 94,61,633 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 63,20,945 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,35,59,294 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 73,21,052 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 6,62,619 in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

The 6,62,619 individuals aged 18-44 years include 1,61,000 from Gujarat, 1,26,514 from Rajasthan, 1,11,231 from Maharashtra, 99,252 from Haryana, 79,975 from Delhi, 51,236 from Uttar Pradesh and 13,526 from Odisha.

Besides, 5,33,76,589 and 43,99,995 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have received the first and the second dose of the vaccine respectively, while 5,29,43,090 and 1,23,72,888 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and the second dose respectively.

On the 109th day of the vaccination drive (Tuesday), the country administered nearly 11.5 lakh vaccine doses (11,49,009) till 8 pm -- 6,15,220 beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose, 5,33,789 for the second dose -- the ministry said, adding that the final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicro electronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. ...

G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations gathered Tuesday in London for their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years, to grapple with how to respond to the military coup in Myanmar and whether to c...

FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

An armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he emerged from his vehicle with a weapon, the FBI said in a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021