Nagaland reports highest single-day spike of 266 COVID-19 cases
PTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:08 IST
Nagaland on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 266 of COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 14,727, a health department official said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 118 as three more persons succumbed to the infection, the official said.
''266 +ve cases detected today. Dimapur-162, Kohima-71, Tuensang-11, Mon-8, Peren- Mokokchung-4 each, Longleng-3, Kiphire- Phek- Zunheboto- 1 each. And, 32 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-17, Phek-8, Tuensang-3, Kohima- Mokokchung- 2 each,'' said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.
Nagaland currently has 1,798 active COVID-19 cases while 12,357 patients have recovered from the disease, state Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyanthung Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.
The COVID-19 recovery in the state now is 83.91 per cent, he said.
A total of 444 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.
So far, a total of 1,49,436 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, said Dr Kikon.
Nagaland has so far administered a total of 2,16,761 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 1,71,2078 persons, said State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.
