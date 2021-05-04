Left Menu

Nagaland reports highest single-day spike of 266 COVID-19 cases

Nagaland on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 266 of COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 14,727, a health department official said.The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 118 as three more persons succumbed to the infection, the official said.266 ve cases detected today. Dimapur-162, Kohima-71, Tuensang-11, Mon-8, Peren- Mokokchung-4 each, Longleng-3, Kiphire- Phek- Zunheboto- 1 each.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:08 IST
Nagaland reports highest single-day spike of 266 COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 266 of COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 14,727, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 118 as three more persons succumbed to the infection, the official said.

''266 +ve cases detected today. Dimapur-162, Kohima-71, Tuensang-11, Mon-8, Peren- Mokokchung-4 each, Longleng-3, Kiphire- Phek- Zunheboto- 1 each. And, 32 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-17, Phek-8, Tuensang-3, Kohima- Mokokchung- 2 each,'' said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

Nagaland currently has 1,798 active COVID-19 cases while 12,357 patients have recovered from the disease, state Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyanthung Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The COVID-19 recovery in the state now is 83.91 per cent, he said.

A total of 444 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, a total of 1,49,436 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, said Dr Kikon.

Nagaland has so far administered a total of 2,16,761 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 1,71,2078 persons, said State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicro electronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. ...

G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations gathered Tuesday in London for their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years, to grapple with how to respond to the military coup in Myanmar and whether to c...

FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

An armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he emerged from his vehicle with a weapon, the FBI said in a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021