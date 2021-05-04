Jharkhand reports 129 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,899 fresh cases

Jharkhand's COVID-19 toll jumped to 3,073 with 129 more fatalities, while 6,899 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,51,371, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The state now has 59,675 active cases, while 1,88,623 patients have recovered from the disease, it said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of 38 deaths, while East Singhbhum and Dhanbad districts registered 22 and 12 fatalities, respectively.

The new infections include 977 cases from Ranchi, Hazaribag (944), East Singhbhum (731) and Ramgarh (410), the bulletin said.

A total of 51,527 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

