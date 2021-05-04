Left Menu

It's a shame to link Sikh community service with Khalistanis: DSGMC

The Sikh community has been serving people through gurudwaras during the COVID pandemic and it would be a shame to connect this service (Sewa) with that of anti-India forces (Khalistan), the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 23:53 IST
It's a shame to link Sikh community service with Khalistanis: DSGMC
Harpreet Singh Kalka, General Secretary, DSGMC speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Sikh community has been serving people through gurudwaras during the COVID pandemic and it would be a shame to connect this service (Sewa) with that of anti-India forces (Khalistan), the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Harpreet Singh Kalka, General Secretary of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) said, "Some people say that the fund is coming from Khalistan. Even the last time during the farmers' protest, those people had alleged the same. They should be ashamed to say where this money is coming from."

DSGMC is all set to open a makeshift COVID hospital at Rakab Ganj Gurudwara in Delhi with 250 beds with oxygen support from May 6. DSGMC has made it very clear that the admission in Rakab Ganj Gurudwara will be done on a first come first serve basis. There is no reservation for the Sikh community too. "Neither the Central Government nor the Government of Delhi helped us. We have sent them in writing about the makeshift hospital at Rakab Ganj Gurudwara but we did not get any help from the government. We are providing oxygen concentrators to all patients and we have arranged an oxygen cylinder too for the critical patients. Who believe in guru dharma have sent us oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment to use. These are coming from USA, Canada and other parts of the world. Those, who cannot send oxygen machines, are providing financial help. This is the way our system is running." Kalka said.

DSGMC had offered Langar Seva every day in Delhi and the nearby area during the national lockdown in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicro electronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. ...

G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations gathered Tuesday in London for their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years, to grapple with how to respond to the military coup in Myanmar and whether to c...

FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

An armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died, the FBI said Tuesday.At least one FBI agent opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he emerged from his vehicle with a weapon, the FBI said in a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021