Left Menu

COVID-19 situation in Assam "a little alarming": Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-05-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 00:04 IST
COVID-19 situation in Assam "a little alarming": Himanta
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 situation in Assam is ''a little alarming'' with nearly 5,000 positive cases and the highest of 41 deaths reported on Tuesday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state has reported 4,475 new COVID-19 cases during the day taking the tally to 2,67,925 while the death toll has increased to 1,430 with the 41 fatalities, including 15 from Kamrup Metro.

Sarma said that with about 5,000 COVID-19 cases reported everyday the ''situation in Assam is becoming a little alarming''. However, ''we are prepared and measures are on to scale up ICU and hospital beds''.

The minister said that the vaccination for people in the age group of 18-44 years will be ''launched symbolically from Wednesday but it shall be in full swing from May seven''.

''Our vaccination for 18-44 age category gets a booster shot as we have received a fresh batch of 1.5 lakh Covaxin doses from Bharat Biotech'', he said.

Vaccines will be administered to 100 journalists Wednesday at the Gauhati Press Club as a part of the symbolic launch.

The daily deaths have also increased with 41 deaths during the day, the highest since the outbreak of the disease last year.

The death rate is currently 0.53 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other cases is 1,347.

Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest of 15 deaths on Tuesday, followed by Bongaigaon four, Jorhat and Udalguri three each, Darrang, Golaghat, Kamrup(Rural) and Tinsukia with two deaths and Baksa, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Nagaon, Nalbari and Soniptpur reported one death each, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission, Assam.

The 4,475 new cases detected during the day include 1,417 from Kamrup Metro, 422 from Dibrugarh, 406 from Kamrup Rural and 222 from Nagaon The new cases were detected out of 55,003 tests conducted Tuesday with the daily positivity rate at 8.14 per cent while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 87,93,697.

The number of recovered patients discharged on Tuesday is 2,851 and the total recoveries so far is 2,37,088 with the recovery rate being 88.49 per cent.

The cumulative total beneficiaries who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines in the state till date is 27,45,383 of which 21,47,699 have received the first dose and 5,97,684 have received both the dose.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Tuesday advanced the night curfew to 6 pm from the current 8 pm.

The order will come into effect from Wednesday and remain in force till further orders.

Night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May one and on April 30, it was further extended to May seven.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian government, parliament, colleges hit by cyberattack

The company providing internet services for Belgiums parliament, government agencies, universities and scientific institutions said Tuesday that its network was under cyberattack, with connections to several customers disrupted. Belnet said...

Odisha allows movement of vehicles to vaccination centres, rail stations during lockdown

The Odisha government on Tuesday relaxed the norms imposed on the movement of vehicles during the 14-day lockdown from May 5 and the weekend shutdown to facilitate smooth movement of people for vaccination, COVID-19 testing and certain othe...

France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicro electronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europes independence in microchips. ...

G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialised nations gathered Tuesday in London for their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years, to grapple with how to respond to the military coup in Myanmar and whether to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021