Punjab sees highest single-day spike of 173 COVID-19 deaths, 7,601 new cases

A record single-day spike of 173 COVID-19 fatalities and 7,601 new cases pushed Punjabs death toll due to the disease to 9,645 and infection tally to 3,99,556, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Tuesday.The number of active cases rose from 60,709 on Monday to 61,935 on Tuesday, it said.Of the new fatalities, 20 deaths each were reported from Bathinda and Ludhiana, 16 each from Amritsar and Patiala, 12 from Mohali and 10 each from Fazilka and Sangrur, the bulletin said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 00:09 IST
A record single-day spike of 173 COVID-19 fatalities and 7,601 new cases pushed Punjab's death toll due to the disease to 9,645 and infection tally to 3,99,556, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Tuesday.

The number of active cases rose from 60,709 on Monday to 61,935 on Tuesday, it said.

Of the new fatalities, 20 deaths each were reported from Bathinda and Ludhiana, 16 each from Amritsar and Patiala, 12 from Mohali and 10 each from Fazilka and Sangrur, the bulletin said. At 1,347, Ludhiana saw the maximum number of new cases followed by Mohali (847), Bathinda (803), Jalandhar (733), Amritsar (674) and Patiala (640), it said. A total of 6,115 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering, taking the number of cured people to 3,27,976, as per bulletin.

There are 231 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 8,034 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 74,43,337 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh recorded 780 fresh infections, taking the infection tally to 45,976 and 11 more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 518, the bulletin said. The number of active cases was 8,170, as per the bulletin. A total of 542 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 37,288 as per bulletin.

According to the bulletin, 4,19,601 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 3,72,510 tested negative while reports of 83 samples were awaited. The Chandigarh administration has announced that vaccination would be free for all beneficiaries including those who were above 18 years. Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said, “If crisis deepens, all the three administration hotels run by the CITCO (Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation) will be converted into covid hospitals.” Parida also asked people, who want to give funds for covid management, to instead donate oxygen cylinders and concentrated ventilators for covid care centres.

